‘Water Snob’ Spends $2,000 Per Month on Fancy Bottled Water, Gets Roasted on Social Media

Can you imagine paying $2,000 per month for a necessity as basic as water? One man supposedly does — and he's getting roasted for it.

TikTok user @ryandubs has gone viral for posting a video about his mind-boggling monthly spending on fancy bottled water.

In @ryandubs' TikTok video, which has so far been viewed 1.4 million times, the self-proclaimed "water snob" reveals he gets VOSS brand bottled water delivered to his house on a monthly basis.

He keeps his VOSS bottles chilled in not one, not two, not three... but four fridges.

In the clip, he says he hates the taste of tap water and previously purchased Fiji brand bottled water until it "started to weigh on him how much plastic waste that was creating."

"It’s honestly a fashion accessory at this point #luxury #lifestyle #hgtv #rich #mansion #wealth #wealthymindset #water #voss," @ryandubs captioned the post.

As if pouring in from a broken tap, other TikTok users flooded @ryabdubs' comments not long after he posted the video.

"Pov: you get Voss water from your sink bc u live in Norway," one person wrote, while others chimed in with, "This is humiliating" and "We need a world reset."

Some users noted that many people in developing countries still don't have access to clean water, making his video feel like a slap in the face: "People don't have clean water or any water at all and this guy out here 'I hate the taste of tap water I can't get it in me.'"

The conversation also spilled over onto Twitter.

"VOSS" trended on Twitter late Wednesday night (Feb. 16), with countless more social media users weighing in on @ryandubs' TikTok video and the bottled water industry in general.

Some even claimed packing and shipping can be as harmful to the environment as plastic water bottles.

See tweets about @ryandubs' fancy water habit, below:

What do you think about @ryandubs' bottled water obsession? How much is too much to spend on bottled water?