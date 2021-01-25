Enter your number to get our free mobile app

West Texas Native Congressman Ronny Jackson has been appointed to the House Armed Services Committee.

The HASC, which is led by Chairman Adam Smith of Washington and Ranking Member Mike Rogers of Alabama, is charged with authorizing national defense budgets and enacting policies that structure the US Military.

Jackson issued a statement following his appointment:

The House Armed Services Committee is critically important not only to America’s security and future, but also to the people of Texas’ 13th Congressional District. I will be a tireless advocate for our District’s defense priorities including Sheppard Air Force Base, Pantex, Bell Helicopter, universities conducting important research, and countless small businesses that make up our defense industry. I also understand that the work before us on the House Armed Services Committee is a key component of the federal government’s duty to protect the American people. As a retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral with nearly three decades of military service, I am prepared to be an active member of the Committee as we look to improve our readiness, implement modernization efforts for our military, and return America to being the world’s greatest force for good.

Ronny Jackson will also be serving on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.