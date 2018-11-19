WFISD Student Charged in Assault on Female Teacher

KFDX reports that a Wichita Falls ISD student is facing 3 rd degree felony assault charges after he punched a teacher in the face. The assault happened at McNeil Jr. High at around 2:30 pm on November 16.

The student’s identity is withheld due to his age. He’s described as a 14-year-old white male. Wichita Falls Police say the student had been sent to the principal’s office by the unidentified teacher last Friday afternoon. When the student returned to the room, he punched the teacher in the face, rendering her unconscious.

The teacher was transported to United Regional by ambulance and the student was taken into custody by police. He was transported to the juvenile detention facility and charged with assault on a public servant, 3 rd degree felony.