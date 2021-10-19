What are the Top Elementary Schools in the WFISD for 2021?

Did your kid's school rank in the top ten?

Whether you have a kid in school or maybe you have a little one about to go in. You may want to go check out the new report from U.S. News and World Report. Every year they rank Texas schools and it looks like the report for elementary schools is out now. So of course I took the liberty of checking it out. Here are the top ten:

1. Sheppard AFB Elementary

The student population of Sheppard AFB Elementary is 335 and the school serves PK-6. At Sheppard AFB Elementary, 62% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 67% scored at or above that level for reading.

2. Jefferson Elementary

The student population of Jefferson Elementary is 422 and the school serves PK-5. At Jefferson Elementary, 57% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 52% scored at or above that level for reading.

3. West Foundation Elementary

The student population of West Foundation Elementary is 424 and the school serves PK-5. At West Foundation Elementary, 55% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 61% scored at or above that level for reading.

4. Fain Elementary

The student population of Fain Elementary is 436 and the school serves PK-5. At Fain Elementary, 49% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 54% scored at or above that level for reading.

5.Fowler Elementary

The student population of Fowler Elementary is 555 and the school serves PK-5. At Fowler Elementary, 54% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 53% scored at or above that level for reading.

Get our free mobile app

6. Lamar Elementary

The student population of Lamar Elementary is 351 and the school serves PK-5. At Lamar Elementary, 37% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 37% scored at or above that level for reading.

7. Cunningham Elementary

The student population of Cunningham School is 471 and the school serves PK-5. At Cunningham School, 47% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 32% scored at or above that level for reading.

8. Franklin Elementary

The student population of Franklin Elementary is 476 and the school serves PK-5. At Franklin Elementary, 40% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 44% scored at or above that level for reading.

9. Southern Hills Elementary

The student population of Southern Hills Elementary is 517 and the school serves PK-5. At Southern Hills Elementary, 41% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 32% scored at or above that level for reading.

10. Crockett Elementary

The student population of Crockett Elementary is 427 and the school serves PK-5. At Crockett Elementary, 33% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 38% scored at or above that level for reading.

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.