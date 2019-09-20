What is the Top Trending Halloween Costume for Texans This Year?

Hey Texas! You need to step up your Halloween costume game.

Using search trends from July 2018 to July 2019, Pinterest has released its findings on the top Halloween trends for the year.

While costumes of licensed products like Stranger Things, Beetlejuice, and Powerpuff Girls dominate most of the country, Texas is one of eight states to go on the generic side, with "Circus" being the top trending search for the state.

Pinterest

Overall, "Circus" ended up being the 3rd most searched costume for women on Pinterest, and 7th most searched for men.

You can see Pinterest's complete breakdown of their Halloween search results HERE.