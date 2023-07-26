When It Comes to Favorite Frozen Foods, Texans Get it Right
A study was recently conducted to determine the most popular frozen food brands in each state and I 100% concur with its findings for the Lone Star State.
There’s so much to love about frozen foods. Sure, I prefer fresh meals prepared at home. But in this fast-paced world we live in, sometimes you need something quick and easy.
Speaking of frozen foods, my wife and I invested in a chest freezer a couple of years ago. And I have to say it is one of the best purchases we’ve made in a long time.
That freezer is handier than a pocket on a shirt – especially this time of year when the kids are on summer vacation. We have two kids, ages 15 and 12, and they can eat like there’s no tomorrow. I don’t know where that food goes, because they’re both as skinny as a rail.
And if you have kids, you know that when they’re hungry, satisfying that hunger is priority number one. And with my wife and I both working during the day, we make sure to keep plenty of frozen foods they can make easily while we’re at work.
Not to mention the fact that I too love to grab something quick while I’m in the middle of work.
When it comes to a good, quick lunch, you can’t beat a Hot Pocket. We typically keep a large box of the classic Pepperoni Pizza flavor in the freezer.
And sure enough, I’m in the majority of folks here in the Lone Star State. A study conducted by Mr. Appliance found Hot Pocket to be the top frozen food in Texas.
So maybe instead of buying someone a beer the next time they do you a favor, hook ‘em up with a good old Hot Pocket.
Seriously, that should be a thing.