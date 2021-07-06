Where Would Guy Fieri Eat at in Wichita Falls?
I'm on a diet right now and it has me thinking about some of my favorite Wichita Falls restaurants. Where would you send the Diners, Drive Ins and Dives guy?
Wichita Falls has some amazing local food and a show like Diners, Drive Ins and Dives loves showing off those local places. The thing about the restaurants on those shows is that they have one unique food item that really sets them apart. I decided to share some of my favorites around town.
P2Steak On Garlic With a Red Draw
I think P2 has the best Steak On Garlic in town, plus I'm giving it bonus points for allowing all of us to sit in our car and eat with a Red Draw. Guy could film the whole show in his iconic red convertible and just let everything come to him.
Parkway GrillFried Cheese
Parkway does a lot of things right, they have so many great food items on that menu. The one thing they do better than anyone else is that fried cheese. It's basically three normal mozzarella sticks in one and you get a ton with your order. I just want to see how these things are made.
Willie's PlaceGrilled Cheese Burger
So you like cheeseburgers huh? Why don't we give you more cheese and basically two more sandwiches with your burger. This thing is ridiculous and it sounds like a six-year-old invented it. Guess what? It works and I will always order one up. They have several burgers on the menu, but I would rank this one as most unique.
Stone OvenPizza of the Month
I have a rotating three for best pizza in Wichita Falls. They're all 1A, 1B, and 1C. One of those places is Stone Oven and I will admit. They have the most unique pizzas in town. I love the partnerships they do every month with other local Wichita Falls restaurants. The one pictured here is the Fazmoz Caribbean Jerk pizza. Seriously, pick up their special every month and you won't be disappointed.
Progress and ProvisionsKorean Fried Chicken Sandwhich
When I think of Wichita Falls, I don't think of Korean food. Progress and Provisions downtown has got one of the best sandwiches in town. Remember the great chicken sandwich wars from a few years ago. They're nothing compared to this thing.
Opa's Schnitzel HausJalapeno Schnitzel
I could be crazy, but when I have been to German restaurants in the past. I don't remember seeing jalapeno schnitzel as an option. This could be common, but it's also my favorite on the menu. Definitely a must try in my opinion.
Casa MananaRed Taco
Can't talk about Wichita Falls without the iconic red taco. I have to be honest, the chips are what I think should be more famous. Give me unlimited chips and salsa and I am good to go here. The red taco is just icing on the cake for a meal.
Guitterez RestaurantMonster Burrito
I know Guy Fieri's show isn't about the big portions, but this thing needs more national attention. It is literally the size of a baby. Of all the food challenges I have attempted, I know for a 100% fact I could NEVER finish this thing.
Deli PlanetCheese Steak
I know everyone is going to be on me for not picking one of the hoagies or the sandwiches. YES! They're also good. However, I lived on the east coast for the majority of my life. I know what a good cheese steak is and Deli Planet has one of the best. I prefer the widow maker option, but can't go wrong with any of them.
Wichita Falls Brewing CompanyTexas BBQ Pizza
Did I cheat for this last one? Progress and Provisions also runs the kitchen for the Brewery. However, you can't get these pizzas at the restaurant, so I'm counting it. I don't know if Guy Fieri does breweries, but he should definitely check ours out. The Texas BBQ pizza with an Odd Duck beer is perfect night for me.