The White House on Friday has started blaming the wind as the reason why President Joe Biden fell three times going up the stairs of Air Force One. According to weather reports, the wind was blowing at 20 mph but no where near windy enough to ground Air Force One which took off for Atlanta.

According to the New York Post, the White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that President Biden was doing fine despite the falls and the wind.

“It’s pretty windy outside. It’s very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself,” Jean-Pierre said. She added the Biden “is doing 100 percent.” White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield tweeted, “I know folks have seen that President Biden slipped on his way up the stairs to AF1, but I’m happy to report that he is just fine and did not even require any attention from the medical team who travels with him. Nothing more than a misstep on the stairs.”

After the fall, some on social media brought up President Biden's health, a topic that has been discussed in some circles since the Presidential Election. Just yesterday, President Biden referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as the "President".

It's not the first time that a President's health has been discussed after a fall or odd walk. The New York Times and others raised questions about President Donald Trump's health after he walked down a ramp.

Even then-candidate Biden mocked Trump's walk down a ramp telling the media, "Look how he steps and look how I step", according to the New York Post.

