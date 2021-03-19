Texas Restaurant Manager Stabbed by Customer Who Refused to Wear Mask

Police are searching for a man who stabbed the manager at a Jack in the Box in League City, Texas.

According to CBS DFW, it all started on the evening of Wednesday, March 17 when 53-year-old James Schulz entered the restaurant without a mask on. The manager asked him to either put a mask on or use the drive-thru.

League City Police Chief Gary Ratliff said Schulz “belligerently refused” and then accused the staff of refusing to serve him due to the fact that he was homeless.

Police say the manager was walking behind Schulz as he was walking out the door, but when he turned his back, Schulz ran up behind him and tackled him. Schulz then stabbed him multiple times in the arm and upper torso with what was thought to be a pocketknife.

Schulz fled the scene on a bicycle after several employees came to the manager’s aid. The manager was treated for three stab wounds at a local hospital and then released.

Schulz is described as a transient, bearded, white male who lives in the area. Police are still looking for him as of this posting.

Ratliff asks that citizens respect the mask policies of local businesses:

All I would ask is that people respect the opinions and the policies of these businesses. You can refuse to do business at those locations, or whatever it is you choose to do, but there’s no reason to resort to aggressive behavior like this.

