Whiteside Museum of Natural History A Fun Trip For Family

Do you keep a list of area attractions you'd like to check out when you have the chance? I do, and the Whiteside Museum of Natural History in Seymour has been on that list for quite a while. Since I took last week off with no major events planned I decided it was a great time for a quick road trip.

The museum is easy enough to find in the downtown area of this small Texas town, and it's got a lot going on inside. Admission costs are only a few dollars and you're free to browse around to your heart's content. Most of the displays have explanations posted so you'll know what you're looking at. Your best move, though, is to wait for a guided tour.

Dave Diamond

The tours are conducted on a regular basis throughout the day and the guides are fun and informative. Much to the delight of the younger members of my group the guide on my tour had a snake wrapped around his neck and arm the entire time. The snake was new to the museum and they were trying to socialize him to his new environment.

As you work your way around the museum you'll be introduced to various types of prehistoric creatures and told of their similarities to animals on Earth today. They even have a life size mockup of the king of the dinosaurs, the mighty T-Rex.

Dave Diamond

In addition to the dinosaur exhibits there are other displays showing more modern animals like foxes, wolves, native horses, bats, and my personal favorites, the big cats.

The guided tour takes about 45 minutes but you're welcome to browse and ask questions as long as you'd like.

The Whiteside Museum of Natural History is open Tuesdays through Sundays in downtown Seymour, Texas. It's only an hour or so down the road and would make a great day trip with the kids.