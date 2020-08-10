Texas Airport Will Also Be Turning Into a Drive-In Movie Theater
People are looking for ways to entertain themselves and drive-ins seem to be the way to go.
With many places being forced to shut down right now, one thing that is doing very well are drive-ins. You can be socially distanced from people, be outside or sit in your car. Plus, catch some of your favorite movies on the big screen. I've already told you about the best ones closest to us.
It looks like a new one plans to open up, but just for a few weeks. Located in El Paso, Texas, you can find Hangar 7 Studios. Why is it called that? It will be located in one of the airplane hangers at the El Paso International Airport.
“We are excited to provide an event to our community that allows for great family entertainment while also practicing social distancing," Bryan Crowe, general manager for Destination El Paso, said. "We know El Pasoans are looking for safe ways to spend time together with friends and family and we are pleased to present this drive-up movie experience.”
Tickets are a flat fee of $25 per vehicle with a facility fee. No word on how much that fee is. If you have a big family, that could be a pretty cheap family night. You can check out the full schedule of movies below. I love going to drive-in and this would be a unique experience. If I was in the area, I would definitely check it out.
Movie lineup:
Friday, August 14, 2020
- Ghostbusters (1984)
Saturday, August 15, 2020
- Nacho Libre
Sunday, August 16, 2020
- Disney’s Moana
Friday, August 21, 2020
- The Karate Kid (1984)
Saturday, August 22, 2020
- Shrek
Sunday, August 23, 2020
- The Fast and the Furious
Friday, August 28, 2020
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Saturday, August 29, 2020
- Dazed and Confused
Sunday, August 30, 2020
- Sing