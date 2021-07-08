Who Has the Best Gas Station Food in Wichita Falls?

Call me crazy, but I absolutely love gas station food.

It all started for me as a kid growing up in Vernon. I had my first Allsup’s burrito when I was just a wee lad and I’ve been a fan of deep-fried road friendly foods ever since.

Yesterday, I road tripped to Arlington to watch the Rangers take on the Tigers. Sadly, the Rangers lost, but I got a day off from work to take in some baseball, cold beer, hot dogs and gas station food, so it was a win for me.

And that’s what got me to thinking. Both myself and my friend who went with me to the game are big fans of gas station food. Certainly, we’re not the only ones.

So, I decided to reach out to the fine citizens of Wichita Falls to see who you think has the best gas station food here in Fallstown.

Are you a fan of the big chains like Stripes and 7-11 or are you more into places like Fas-Pac and Tami’s?

Let us know your favorite place to pick up a little gas station food in the below poll. We’ll keep the poll open until next Wednesday and then be on the lookout for a follow-up with the results shortly after.

