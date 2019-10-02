Wichita Falls Realtor Uses T-Rex Costume to Try and Sell a House

Hey, who doesn't love dinosaurs?

When you're a realtor, you have to stand out. That is exactly what Melissa O'Brien did with her latest Wichita Falls posting. Now, this house does look quite beautiful, but it looks even better with a T-rex posing throughout the house. Hopefully, she can throw in the costume if you buy the house.

We need more dinosaurs in Wichita Falls. Anything to do with them automatically brightens up my day. Keep the dinosaur costumes coming Melissa. I would personally like some sort of dilophosaurus getup for your next house for sale in Wichita Falls. Also if anyone knows where I can get a dilophosaurus costume let me know. It's the best dinosaur and don't even try to argue with me.

