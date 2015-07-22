Wichita, Clay County Law Enforcement Looking for Suspect

Wichita County Sheriff's deputies began a pursuit early Wednesday morning that has led them into Clay County. Wichita County Sheriff David Duke says a deputy attempted to stop a man driving a stolen truck in the area of FM 369 at about 3 am Wednesday.

The suspect fled down US 287 and into Clay County. A wrong turn sent the truck crashing into some cattle pens south of US 287 and east of Hwy 148. The suspect fled on foot. He is described as a white male, approximately 6'3" tall and a slender build. He is not wearing a shirt and is shoeless. Deputies found his boots near the scene of the crash.

Anyone who spots the man or has information is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Wichita County Sheriff's Office at 940-766-8170 or the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 940-538-5611