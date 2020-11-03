Wichita Falls Announces Free Covid-19 Testing Site

If you or someone you know has been wanting to get tested, here is your opportunity.

The Wichita County Health District has announced a free Covid-19 testing site is being setup in the MPEC parking lot. KFDX is reporting that of the 34 Covid-19 related deaths, 29 of those have happened since since October 19. The testing site is from a company called WellHealth and will be open six days a week.

The hours of operation for the site are from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.You do not have to schedule an appointment, but if you would like to, you can do it on their website. According to their website (as of me posting this story), they have 280 test slots avaiable and the wait time is only five minutes.

They say you can expect to get your results back in just over sixteen hours. The website also says their site is setup just outside of the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall. Director of Health Lou Kreidler gave City Councilors an update this morning and said that they would like to see that number at or below 10% for the city's positivity rate. As of this posting, we're currently sitting at a 22.9% positivity rate.

The Wichita County Health District's numbers released yesterday afternoon, put our latest number at 4,189 total cases for Covid 19 over the past couple of months for Wichita Falls. We have had many recoveries, but the increase in Covid-19 related deaths the past couple of weeks is a number nobody wants to see right now.