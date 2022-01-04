Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Seeking Info on Cold Case Homicide

You could earn up to $10,000 if you have any info on a cold case homicide from 1984.

On December 30, 1984, the body of murder victim Joseph Clayton was reportedly found inside his home in the 1400 block of Hayes.

Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls has very little information and could use your help solving the case.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $10,000.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.