Wichita Falls Deals for National Cheeseburger Day

Not that I need an excuse to have a cheeseburger, but since it’s National Cheeseburger Day, I pretty much have to throw down on some greasy, cheesy goodness today.

And when it comes to burgers, I’m most certainly not a snob. I’m easy. Whether we’re talking about homemade, drive-thru, restaurant or even gas station burgers, I’m down for one any time.

As is usually the case when it comes to whatever “National Day” we’re talking about, you can take advantage of some pretty sweet deals right now.

McDonald’s is currently offering 50 cent Double Cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day. You’ll need to place your order through their mobile app to take advantage of the deal. You have the option to use mobile ordering or you can get a deal code that can be scanned at checkout. The deal is limited to one per customer.

Jack in the Box is hooking everybody up with a free Jumbo Jack Cheeseburger with any purchase made through the Jack in the Box mobile app. The deal is going on through this Sunday, September 20.

Burger lovers can also snag a Burger Bundle from Applebee’s in honor of National Cheeseburger Day for a mere $8.99. The deal includes the Handcrafted Burger of your choice along with a side of crispy fries and a 30-ounce drink. The Burger Bundle is available for dine-in, carry-out or delivery.

While it’s not technically a Wichita Falls deal, Steak n’ Shake is just a short drive down the road in Henrietta. They’re offering loyalty app members $2 off the Double 'n Cheese Steakburger through September 24. The offer is limited to one per customer and must be purchased via the mobile app.