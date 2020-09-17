Oklahoma Man Suing the State for Wrongful Murder Conviction

A man has spent almost three decades of his life behind bars. He says he plans to sue the state for a crime he did not commit.

Back in 1991, Corey Atchison was convicted of murdering James Warren Lane. The reason for the conviction was based on the testimony of a sole witness. Last year, that witness came forward and said he was coerced by Tulsa police into testifying against Atchison.

A Tulsa county judge ruled that Atchison was wrongly convicted and will be released from prison. “I’m feeling blessed. It’s unbelievable. Blessed,” said Atchison after the judge said their verdict. Looks like Corey Atchison has decided to file a lawsuit against the state of Oklahoma for the police department's actions.

The maximum payout that Oklahoma allows for wrongful convictions is $175,000. I don't know about you, but $175,000 for 29 years in prison is not nearly enough. I hope he gets every penny.