Local Winery Becomes 1920s Speakeasy for Murder Mystery Dinner

Believe it or not, before the coronavirus hit and everyone had to shut their doors you could walk into a bar and order a drink.

Even though it wasn't all that long ago, it seems like forever, you only need to go to the first couple months of 2020 or earlier.

But if you go farther back, back to the 1920s when prohibition shut down the production, importation, transportation, and sale of alcohol (without even a pandemic to blame it on), things were really bleak. You had to know just where to go and just how to ask to get a drink without getting arrested.

Those social hot-spots were called speakeasies. And in a twisted sort of way they're back.

The Horseshoe Bend Cellars Vineyard and Winery is hosting a special Murder At The Winery event on Sunday, September 27th.

Horeshoe Bend Cellars Vineyard & Winery via Facebook

According to their event page this will also be a costume party as ticket holders will be sent a formal dinner invitation with character card and they are encouraged to show up dressed as the character they are assigned.

The Murder at the Winery event will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 27th, but you'll want to get your reservation in early so you'll have time to put your costume together.

Tickets are $69.50 and include dinner from Progress & Provisions Kraft Kitchen, wine from Horseshoe Bend Cellars, and a fun evening with friends.

Horseshoe Bend Cellars Vineyard and Winery is just outside Wichita Falls at 3399 Peterson Road South, Iowa Park.