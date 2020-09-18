Trump Administration Officially Banning TikTok Downloads This Weekend

President Donald Trump’s administration will ban downloads of the social media app TikTok beginning this weekend.

TikTok is not the only social media app that will see restrictions as of Sunday (September 20), as WeChat will experience a more extensive ban. Users will no longer be able to transfer any data through WeChat, according to a report by the United States Department of Commerce.

What does this mean for TikTok users? You can still use the app for now, but you will not be able to download any updates or receive maintenance for the app after Sunday.

"The only real change as of Sunday night will be [TikTok users] won't have access to improved apps, updated apps, upgraded apps or maintenance," Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told Fox Business.

After November 12, users will no longer be able to use TikTok if it is not bought by an American company. The reason behind the ban is due to apparent security and privacy concerns. Last month, Microsoft was said to be in negotiations to purchase the company.

"The real shut down would come after November 12 in the event that there is not another transaction," Ross added. "So it’s very different how the two are being handled and that reflects the quantitative and the qualitative and differences between the two apps"