Wichita Falls Deals for National Ice Cream Day

Celebrate National Ice Cream Day this Sunday (July 19) with some great deals for the occasion.

National Ice Cream Day is celebrated every year on the third Sunday in July. It was first observed in 1984 when President Ronald Reagan issued the proclamation stating:

Ice cream is a nutritious and wholesome food, enjoyed by over 90 percent of the people in the United States. It enjoys a reputation as the perfect dessert and snack food. Over eight hundred and eighty-seven million gallons of ice cream were consumed in the United States in 1983…I call upon the people of the United States to observe these events with appropriate ceremonies and activities.

So there ya go – it’s our patriotic duty to observe National Ice Cream Day. Fulfill your duty this Sunday and take advantage of a good deal in the process.

Here are some deals in the Wichita Falls area:

Baskin Robbins is offering a free regular scoop through DoorDash when you make a purchase of $15 or more and use the promo code BASKINSCOOP in the DoorDash app. Since July is National Ice Cream Month, you can also get free delivery from DoorDash with a purchase of $15 or more all month long.

Dairy Queen will take $1 off of any sized dip cone when you order through their mobile app.

Sonic is hooking it up for Ice Cream Day with a half-price Oreo Blast when you place your order through their mobile app.

Enjoy and please remember to celebrate responsibly. (Just kidding – you might as well indulge since National Ice Cream Day only comes around once a year.)