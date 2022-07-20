Wichita Falls Donations for Firefighters Battling Wildfires in Texoma Today

If you would like to thank the crews that have been battling the wildfires throughout Texoma, here is something very simple you can do this afternoon.

If you were not in the area of the wildfires yesterday afternoon, you could definitely see the smoke throughout Wichita Falls. With the high heat and dry conditions the past few weeks a wildfire can quickly spread in our neck of the woods. Several crews helped stop that blaze from spreading even more than it did.

KFDX last update from this morning at 7:15 said approximately 6,522 acres and 80% has been contained. You can stay up to date with the latest information on the fire from the Texas A&M Forest Service. Their last update was at 11:48 last night. No word on how the fire started has come out yet.

During this time, we're all eternally grateful for those men and women who go out there to help stop these blazes. This afternoon (July 20, 2022) Sikes Senter Mall is looking for donations to give to these crews that came to the rescue throughout Texoma yesterday. You can drop off the following items at the movie theater entrance to the mall from 12 until 6 today.

Water Gatorade Powerade Gatorade Zero Granola Bars Jerky Nuts Pickles Gum Chapstick Eye Drops/Eye Wash Bandanas Small Towels Cooling Neck Wraps Baby Wipes Small Size Baby Powder Sun Screen Small Bottles of Advil, Tylenol, or Benadryl

Any of these items can be used for the crews and it would be a nice way to give back during this time. Hopefully we can hook these folks up with a lot of stuff this afternoon.

