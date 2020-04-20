Lawton Firefighters Making Face Masks Out of T-Shirts

We've heard about wearing masks during this time and up in Lawton the firefighters are practicing their sewing skills.

Experts say if you have to be out in public, you should consider wearing a mask. If you're anything like me, you don't own a mask. I'm sure trying to buy some right now is pretty difficult as well. We have given you some helpful tips on how you can make your own mask as well.

Up in Lawton, the fire fighters at station 7 have come up with a pretty cool design. Turning their t-shirts into a pretty cool mask. According to KSWO, they plan on sending them out to other departments that need some. They also talk about the proper precautions they're taking during this coronavirus pandemic. Check out the video above to see how they do it.