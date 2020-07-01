Reminder – It is Illegal to Possess or Discharge Fireworks Within Wichita Falls City Limits

The Wichita Falls Police Department Issued its annual reminder of City Ordinances pertaining to fireworks.

Not only are citizens not allowed to discharge fireworks withing the Wichita Falls city limits, it’s against the law to even be in possession of fireworks.

Personally, I’ve always found not being able to have them in your possession within city limits to be a bit much, but I’m not the one who makes the rules. As it stands, you can be fined if you’re found to be in possession of any form of pyrotechnics.

Wichita Falls Code of Ordinances Chapter 50 Article IV defines pyrotechnics as:

Any combustible or explosive composition or any substance or combination of substances or article prepared for the purpose of producing a visible or an audible effect by combustion, explosion, deflagration or detonation, and includes Roman candles; sky rockets; helicopter-type rockets; cylindrical fountains, cone fountains; wheels; illuminating torches and colored fire in any form; sparklers and dip sticks; mines; shells; firecrackers; salutes; whistles without report; squibs; a fire balloon; a hydrogen-filled balloon; signal lights; blank cartridges; toy pistols, toy cannons, toy canes or toy guns in which explosives are used; torpedoes; dago bombs or other devices of like construction and any devices containing any explosive or flammable compound or any tablets or other devices containing any explosive substance. However, the term "pyrotechnics" does not include auto flares, paper caps containing not in excess of an average of 0.25 of a grain of explosive content per paper cap manufactured in accordance with the regulations for packing and shipping as provided therein and toy pistols, toy canes, toy guns or other devices for use of such caps, the sale and use of which shall be permitted.

Remember, you can always watch the Sheppard Air Force Base Freedom Fest fireworks display this Saturday night and you can also tune into the soundtrack for the display on our sister station 102.3 The Bull.

Stay safe out there and have a happy Fourth of July!