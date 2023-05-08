Wichita Falls Police Searching for Suspects in Grocery Store Robbery

A burglary that happened in late April is the subject of this week’s Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week.

At around 9:02 pm on Sunday, April 23, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a call about an armed robbery at Otto’s Grocery located at 1320 Harrison Street.

Two males armed with handguns entered the store and forced two customers to lie face down on the floor and then proceeded to rob the store.

