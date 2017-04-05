Wichita Falls Man Arrested After Breaking Into Home and Stealing Toy Gun

At around 5:50pm on Tuesday, April 4, Wichita Falls police responded to a possible burglary of a habitation in the 2100 block of Avenue E.

Witnesses on the scene claimed a man went into a residence after he was told that no one was home. Shortly after, he exited the residence with a rifle in hand and fled the scene in a beige Chevrolet Impala.

Officers stopped the suspect’s vehicle in the 2100 block of Avenue E and noticed a rifle laying across the center console. It was determined that the rifle was a toy upon further inspection.

The owner of the residence claimed to not know the man, identified as 35-year-old Francisco Esparza, and advised officers they had never given him permission to be inside their home.

Esparza was placed into custody and taken to the Wichita County Jail where he was charged with Burglary of a Habitation and Driving While License Suspended.