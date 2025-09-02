Wichita Falls Area Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying the suspect in a recent theft. On Wednesday, August 27, at approximately 1:17 am, an unidentified male stole a red Coleman minibike from the Atwoods parking lot.

If you know the identity of the suspect in the video below, you could earn a cash reward. Reference case #25-081369.

How to Submit a Tip to Crime Stoppers

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Working Together for a Safer Wichita Falls

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local Crime Stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

