I’ll be the first to admit my love for fast food.

I realize it’s not the healthiest way to eat, but everything’s okay in moderation, right? So, I try to only hit a drive-thru a couple of times a week (which is no easy task, because there's something about fast food that makes it downright addictive).

Not only is fast food fare tasty, but it’s also, well, fast and not to mention, super convenient. If you’re like me and always in a hurry, you can’t beat hitting a drive-thru on your lunch break.

And while there’s no shortage of fast food joints in Wichita Falls, there’s always room for a few more. Variety is the spice of life and I love having a multitude of choices when it comes to places to eat.

From chicken to burgers to tacos and everything in between, I can’t possibly have too many choices when it comes to just about anything, but especially places to eat.

So, I got to thinking about the fast-food places we don’t have here in The Falls and decided to lay out the list of the places I would most like to see us get.

I know there are plenty of restaurants that I left off of the list. So, let me know which fast-food place (or places) you would like to see us get here in The Falls in the comments section below or on the Facebook page.

Wichita Falls Needs These 8 Fast Food Places

