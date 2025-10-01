If you’re a fan of above-average temperatures for this time of year and you live in Texas, you’re in luck. Otherwise, you might want to stay inside during the day for the next week or so, as it will feel like June outside.

While I would much rather have highs in the 70s, I can handle the low 90s pretty well. Growing up in North Texas, I’ve been through some of the hottest summers you can imagine. So, the weather we’ve had lately doesn’t really bother me.

Get our free mobile app

READ NEXT: Wichita Falls Residents Can Get Free Compost This October — Here's How

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Norman, chances are good that we will have highs in the upper 80s and low 90s here in Wichita Falls and the surrounding area through next Tuesday.

NWS Norman NWS Norman loading...

Dry Heat Dominates With Little Rain in Sight

The good news is that it will be dry heat as it has been here lately. The bad news is that it’s because while there is a chance of rain in the area, it’s pretty low. But hey, at least there’s a chance, right?

The way I see it is that since the seasons always seem to skip fall and go straight to winter in this part of the country, I’ll take a hotter-than-usual stretch of days, because I am not a fan of cold weather.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...