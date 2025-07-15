Speed demons beware: the Wichita Falls Police Department is about to crack down on speeding.

In a post on social media, the Department announced it would be taking part in a state-funded crackdown on speeding known as “Operation Slow Down.” The operation will take place from July 18th through August 3rd.

I have to say, the comments on the post are pure social media gold, with one person joking about how they still have three days to speed. Hats off to the PD for having fun with the post.

What Makes ‘Operation Slow Down’ Different?

For those who aren’t in the know, “Operation Slow Down” differs from business as usual in that, in addition to writing tickets, officers will spend more time on the roads, setting an example of what safe driving looks like, according to TxDOT.

When it comes to speeding tickets, a new report revealed that speeding fines in Texas are among the worst in the nation. Speeding fines in the Lone Star State are the fourth highest in the US at $245 for going 15 mph over the speed limit.

Street Racing in Wichita Falls? Consider This a Warning

As someone who only lives a couple of blocks away from Kell Freeway, I can tell you that stretch of road turns into a drag strip in the wee hours. You can hear cars racing all night long. If you’re one of those who engage in street racing, consider yourself warned.

