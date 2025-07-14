Wichita Falls Area Crime Stoppers is looking for information on a recent car theft.

Car Stolen from P.D.Q. Motors on Seymour Highway

At approximately 10:00 pm on Tuesday, June 24, suspects broke into P.D.Q. Motors at 2408 Seymour Highway and stole a white 2015 Hyundai Sonata. The suspects returned the vehicle to the lot at around 3:00 am the next morning.

The police believe as many as three suspects were involved in the incident.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local Crime Stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

