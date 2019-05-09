Wichita Falls Police Department to Honor Fallen Officers

The WFPD will kick off National Police Week by honoring law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The memorial ceremony will take place Monday, May 13th at 10:00 am on the front lawn of the WFPD headquarters, located at 610 Holliday. The event is open to the public and free of charge. Refreshments will be provided after the ceremony.

National Police Week began after President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating May 15th as Peace Officers Memorial Day in 1962. Police Week is always the week in which that date falls.