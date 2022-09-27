Wichita Falls Police Department to Host Two ‘Open Houses’ for Applicants

Are you interested in joining the Wichita Falls Police Department, but you have questions? This one’s for you.

The WFPD announced today that it will be holding two separate “open house” events for potential applicants. The first will happen this Saturday, October 1, followed by another on Saturday, October 15.

Both events will be held at the Public Safety Training Center, located at 710 Flood Street from 10 am-12:00 pm.

Training staff will be available to answer questions before taking the Civil Service Test. The test will be administered at the training center starting at 8:00 am on Saturday, October 29, and Tuesday, November 1, according to Yahoo! Finance.

The deadline for applications is Friday, October 29 at 11:59 pm. Get more information and submit your application at this location. Interested applicants can also call 940-720-5059 with any questions.

The 76th training academy will start in February. Trainees earn a salary of $48,175.40 while in the academy. The pay increases to $55,769 upon graduation.

The WFPD also offers great benefits such as longevity and certification pay, a 2:1 match retirement plan, health, dental, vision, and life insurance, civil service rights and protection, and more. Officers with the WFPD work 12-hour shifts with every other Saturday off. Get your details here.

What are the Requirements to Become an Officer with the WFPD?

Applicants must be at least 21 years old and no more than 44 years old at the time of being hired. Applicants must have a high school diploma or equivalent certificate with 12 hours of college credit and a GPA of at least 2.0.

