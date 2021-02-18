***Update 5:00pm 2/18/21

The victim has been identified as a 62-year-old male.

WFPD’s Public Information Officer Charlie Eipper said the person who made the report to police regularly checks on the victim, who was fine when he saw him yesterday morning around 10:00 am.

The reporting party found him cold and unresponsive earlier today. The body has since been sent off for autopsy.

The WFPD is investigating the cause of death of a deceased white male whose body was discovered just after noon today. The body was found in an old school bus on E. Fort Worth Street, according to Texoma’s Homepage.

The police made the discovery while doing a wellness check after receiving a call from someone saying they were concerned their friend had frozen to death. However, the cause of death is unknown at this time.

The body was found on a lot near the railroad tracks that contained a mobile home and several school buses that had been converted into living spaces.

We will monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available.