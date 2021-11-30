Wichita Falls Police Looking for Three Men in Connection with Burglary of a Habitation

Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Wichita Falls Police Department is searching for three men who broke into a Wichita Falls residence last month.

The victim told police that three unknown black males broke into the residence in the 4100 block of Thomas Ave on Saturday, October 30 at around 6:30 pm. The men stole several items, including a World War II Luger pistol, a diamond ring and collector coins.

The police know very little about the crime and could use your help.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

