Wichita Falls Police Need Help Solving Deadly Conduct Case

You could earn a cash reward if you know anything about a deadly conduct case that happened late last month.

On Monday, November 29, at around 11:57 pm, unknown suspects drove by a residence in the 900 block of Gerald Street and fired multiple gunshots. Several of the gunshots struck the home.

The police have very little information about the crime.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

