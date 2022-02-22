Wichita Falls Police Seeking Info on Recent Rash of Catalytic Convertor Thefts

Catalytic convertor thefts are on the rise in Wichita Falls.

Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls is looking for information to help solve a recent rash of catalytic convertor thefts. The suspects are cutting the convertors off of vehicles and selling them. A gray 4-door Ford Pickup is a suspect vehicle in the cases.

The Wichita Falls Police Department first reported an increase in catalytic convertor thefts in January. This is part of a growing trend across the United States due to the increased value of the precious metals they contain.

Get our free mobile app

The police know very little about the crimes and could use your help.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $10,000.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week February 18, 2022

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week February 11, 2022