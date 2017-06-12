Wichita Falls Police Seize Over Half a Pound of Meth, Ecstasy at Local Motel

A Wichita Falls man is behind bars on two drug charges after Wichita Falls Organized Crime Unit and SWAT conducted a narcotics search warrant at the Wayfarer Motel on Central Freeway East.

On Friday (6/9), at about 5:00 a.m., officers found several small plastic bags containing a total of 279 grams of methamphetamine inside a room at the motel. Police also found two pills that were identified as ecstasy (MDMA) and a digital scale.

45-year-old Bilal Jihad was arrested and taken to the Wichita County jail where he was charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. His bonds total $100,000, $50,000 for each charge.