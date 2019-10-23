Wichita Falls’ Target Hosting Paw Patrol Trick or Treat this Saturday

Got a kid that loves Paw Patrol? Then you need to be a part of this event.

I think every kid ten and under has grown up with 'Paw Patrol'. I have no kids of my own, so I have no idea what that show is about. If you have a kid that is obsessed with that show, then you can be the awesome parent and take them to the Paw Patrol Trick or Treat at participating Targets this weekend.

Good news, the Wichita Falls' Target on Kemp will be doing this event from 10 am to 1 pm on Saturday (October 26). This event will also be happening at the Target in Lawton off of NW 82nd Street at the same time. Kids are encouraged to dress up and bring their trick or treat bucket.

They will be giving out candy throughout the store and will have other giveaways as well. Plus, an exclusive episode of 'Paw Patrol' will be shown in the store. So load up the kids in the car for some free candy and 'Paw Patrol'. They will love it.