Wichita Falls Woman Facing Charges After Biting Officer on the Face

This is the perfect example of someone making a bad situation much, much worse.

At around 12:34 am on Tuesday, September 27, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were called to the 1500 block of Roanoke due to a disturbance. When they got there, they found 18-year-old Heaven Gonzales to be “extremely intoxicated” and arrested her for Public Intoxication.

Gonzales resisted arrest, but the officers were able to restrain her. However, when an officer was trying to buckle her seatbelt in the patrol car, she leaned upward and bit him on the face.

While in the car, she was able to slip out of the handcuffs. As the officer was putting the cuffs back on Gonzales, she tried to pull his handgun out of its holster but wasn’t able to get it.

She was eventually taken to the Wichita County Jail where she was charged with Public Intoxication, Assault on a Peace Officer, Resisting Arrest, and Attempting to Take a Weapon from a Peace Officer.

Gonzales was released from custody on September 28 on a $16,000 bond.

