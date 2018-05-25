Wilbarger County Child Dies in Rollover Accident

DPS officers responded to a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning on FM 925 resulting in the death of a 10 yr. old Vernon girl.

At approximately 7:20 a.m. Patricia Negrete, of Vernon, was traveling from the Farmer’s Valley area on FM 925 with her three children when her Infinity SUV left the roadway, entered the right side ditch in a side skid and rolled several times. Negrete was transported to Wilbarger General Hospital and later airlifted to John Peter Smith Hospital in Ft. Worth with serious injuries.

Her son was also transported to Wilbarger General and airlifted to Cook Children’s hospital in Ft. Worth with serious injuries. The oldest daughter was treated and released at the scene. Negrete’s 10-year-old daughter was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Lewis Templeton at 8:02 AM. Negrete and the children’s father Josh Tyra are both employees of the Vernon Independent School District.

Negrete and her son have both undergone major surgeries and are in stable but serious condition. DPS says the roads were clear and dry at the time of the accident and the exact cause remains under investigation.