Win Tickets To The Art Battle Texas State Championship

The Art Battle Texas State Championship will take place March 4 at the J.S. Bridwell Agriculture Center in Wichita Falls, Texas! According to the website, the art battle is "the ultimate artistic showdown at the Texas State Championship."

Regular season event winners and All-Stars from Dallas and Wichita Falls return for their chance to become the 2023 Texas State Champion, and head to the National Championships in Florida in April! Brace yourself for a whirlwind of color as top talents battle it out in 3 rounds of live painting. Be a part of the action and cast your vote to crown the champion. And don’t miss your chance to own a piece of history with the silent auction of all original masterpieces!

You could witness this art battle by winning FREE TICKETS! Get social below to enter in for your chance to win.