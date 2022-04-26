Woman Marries Cat in Attempt to Stop Landlord From Forcing Her to Get Rid of Pet

Some people will go to extreme lengths to protect their pets. Case in point? One woman married her cat to prevent her landlord from forcing her to get rid of it.

According to the Mirror, Deborah Hodge noted that she went through with the ceremony after having to re-home three animals in the past due to landlords not allowing pets.

The 49-year-old is terrified of being forced to get rid of her cat, India, so she decided to marry the feline to show the landlord how much India means to her.

Deborah and India tied the knot in a ceremony conducted by a friend who is legally ordained. Deborah sported a tuxedo while India was draped in gold lamé fabric.

"I had nothing to lose and everything to gain so I married my cat! I recited vows under the universe that no man will ever tear myself and India apart," Deborah said, the tabloid reports. "I set out my intention that I would never be separated from the animal I adore. I can't be without India. She is truly a sensation, she is so friendly and amazing."

Deborah added the cat "is fundamentally the most important thing in my life after my children. By marrying India, I need any future landlords to know that we come as a package and we cannot be separated under any circumstances as she is as important to me as the children."

"I refuse to be parted with her. I'd rather live on the streets than be without her," Deborah stated, noting that she had previously been forced to give up two huskies and her former cat, Jamal.

"It absolutely broke my heart," she explained. "Your pets become part of your family and it was just absolutely devastating having to say goodbye to them."

India became a part of Deborah's family in 2017. However, disaster struck in 2020 when the cat was hit by a car and lost one of its legs.

Earlier this year, Deborah lost her job as a life coach and is afraid if she is unable to pay her rent on May 1, she will get evicted.

Facing the possibility of eviction, Deborah hatched the plan to marry India to show any future landlords that the two must remain together.

"I'm on my last pennies, I have nothing to lose and everything to gain, so I married my cat! I'm terrified of losing India. I can barely leave my house with anxiety over what the future holds and I'm just desperate not to lose my cat," she said.

"Although some might think it a stupid idea, I wanted to be able to show physically — by holding the ceremony in front of my friends, even though they thought I was bonkers — that I am very serious," Deborah added, sharing they "all had a lovely day."