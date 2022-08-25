Woman Refuses to Attend Friend’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Wedding Officiated in ‘Made-Up Language’ From the Fantasy Series

A woman on Reddit is having second thoughts about attending her friends' Game of Thrones-themed wedding.

She noted she's OK with a themed wedding, but she just can't get behind the couple having the ceremony spoken in a fake language from the hit HBO series.

"My friend 'Lexa' is getting married soon. She and her husband are extreme Game of Thrones fans (they’ve watched the show 5+ times, their house is decked out with Game of Thrones themed decorations/accessories, etc.). Because of their shared love of Game of Thrones, Lexa and her fiancé decided to have a Game of Thrones-themed wedding," the woman wrote via Reddit.

"I am perfectly fine with the idea of a themed wedding. I am even ok with the Game of Thrones dress/costume for the wedding. The only thing I can't seem to get behind is the fact that the majority of the wedding will be conducted in High Valyrian (for those who don't know, it's a made up language from Game of Thrones)," she continued.

The woman added the wedding is also a "destination wedding" and she is having a hard time justifying going out of her way to attend a wedding "that's not even in a real language" that she'll be able to understand.

"I mentioned that I was having doubts to Lexa, and she got really mad at me because I had originally said I could go before I knew it was in High Valyrian. She's also been sending me links to learn High Valyrian on Duolingo and I feel like even if I did show up, she'd be mad at me for not learning it," the woman shared.

In a later update, she revealed the reception and speeches are expected to be held in High Valyrian as well.

In the comments section, Reddit users supported the woman's decision to not attend.

"There is no obligation to attend any event you're invited to. You always have the option of attending or declining," one person wrote.

"If you don't want to go, don't go. Just say you can't, something came up, tight finances, or whatever. DON'T criticize their wedding choices. Their choice to have their dream wedding; your choice whether to attend," another user commented.