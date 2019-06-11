Workforce Solutions North Texas to Host Construction Hiring Event This Week

Are you a construction laborer in need of work or maybe just looking to get into construction? If so, head to Workforce Solutions of North Texas this Thursday (June 13) for their Construction Hiring Event.

The event is free to attend and is happening from 2:00 – 4:00 pm at their location at 4309 Old Jacksboro Hwy., Suite 300.

Before you head out there, be sure to create or update your WorkInTexas.com account. Be prepared for a free workshop that covers job readiness, resumes and interviewing.

For job details, head to WorkInTexas.com and enter job ID# 7382281.