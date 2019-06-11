Texas Kids Will Be Allowed to Sell Lemonade Without a Permit Thanks to New Law

This should have already been a thing, but glad to see it finally happen.

Let me just say this. If you as an adult has ever called the cops about a kid having a lemonade stand without a permit. You're a terrible person, we will never see eye to eye on this situation. A kid having a lemonade stand trying to make a few bucks is completely harmless. Looks like these jerk people will have to find something better to do with their time.

Governor Greg Abbott has signed what he's called a "common sense law"(Perfect name by the way). Making it legal for all children to sell lemonade at stands. All a child would need to do is have permission from the property owner where the stand will be set up at and then they're good to go. This law is coming from several instances throughout the country where children (and I cannot stress this enough, CHILDREN) were fined or shut down for not having a license or permit.

House Bill 234 will block cities and counties in the Lone Star State from enforcing or adopting ordinances that stop children from selling lemonade, or other non-alcoholic beverages, while on private property or in public parks. The new law will take effect on September 1.