Workforce Solutions North Texas to Host Hiring Event This Thursday

If you’re in need of work or maybe want to make a change, head to Workforce Solutions North Texas this Thursday, June 27.

The hiring event is happening at the Wichita Falls Office, located at 4309 Old Jacksboro Highway from 1 to 4 pm.

Workforce Solutions is looking to fill multiple positions in Wichita Falls, Olney and Graham. Jobs available include assembly, CDL driver, welder, press helper, shipping, server, professional staff and more.

Dress business casual for the event and be prepared to attend their free workshops on interview skills, resumes and job readiness.

Be sure to create or update your profile at WorkInTexas.com and research jobs on the site before you head to the event.