Texas Man Robs Store While Wearing WWE Belt

I like to imagine the Stone Cold glass shatter sound effect played when he entered the store.

Police in Temple, Texas are currently looking for a robbery suspect who is clearly a wrestling fan. The man came into the store and pulled out a gun demanding money from the clerk. He was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of money. Thankfully no one was hurt in the whole ordeal, but police are still looking for the suspect.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.The suspect is described as a Black man wearing a blue long sleeve Nike shirt, WWE belt, glasses and no shoes.

Who the hell is this person? He looks like if you hit the random generator on a WWE video game and this is what the game would spit out to you. Who wears a WWE belt out in public over the age of seven? You can't use it as an actual belt, it would absolutely destroy your belt loops, plus the upside down logo.

via GIPHY

This is definitely not the spinner logo belt from back in the day. What a piece of junk that thing was. Maybe this guy is just a fan of The Miz, who would rock the WWE logo upside down to make an M for his name. Either way, this dude needs to not wear something so outlandish to his next robbery attempt.

Sex Offenders Map for 2022 in Wichita Falls Below are some screenshots from City Data for the list of registered sex offenders in Wichita Falls. You can get a more accurate look of your neighborhood on their website