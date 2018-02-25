Year-Long Texas Drug Sting Operation Results in 23 Arrests

Operation Ice Storm, a year-long investigation into a drug ring that ran from Fort Worth to Austin, concluded this month with 23 arrests, including members of the Aryan Brotherhood.

Officers from Hamilton and Coryell counties went undercover to make contact with meth and heroin dealers to expose the drug ring. According to officials, several of those arrested in the raid were admitted members of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas, operating out of rundown homes in Bell Coryell, Tarrant, and Travis counties. Officers discovered meth, digital scales, and drug paraphernalia, and those arrested on felony charges were caught with between 4 and 200 grams of either meth or heroin, meaning they could be facing 99 years in prison.

According to the Star-Telegram , a primary distribution location was the now-closed Bush’s Chicken restaurant in Hamilton, TX where black tar heroin was sold out of the drive-thru window.

Officials anticipate another 20 to 30 arrests to be made in conjunction with Operation Ice Storm.