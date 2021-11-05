Yellowstone's much-anticipated Season 4 premiere is just around the corner, and fan speculation online has been feverish headed into the new episodes. In an interview with Taste of Country in the days leading to the new season, Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille talks about the craziest fan theories she's seen and heard — including one particularly outlandish one that hits close to home.

Asbille plays Monica Dutton, who's married to Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes). Kayce serves as somewhat of a right-hand man for his father, patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), and in the Yellowstone Season 3 finale, both men came under violent attack from unknown forces, as well as Dutton daughter Beth Dutton. The fate of all three main characters hangs in the balance going into Season 4, and fans have posited any number of possible scenarios via social media as they try to piece together clues from trailers that have preceded the new season.

"Sometimes my mom kinda clues me in, and she has her own fan theories," Asbille tells us. "I think my favorite fan theory of my mother's is that she wants Mick Jagger to be, like, Monica's long-lost dad or something," she adds, bursting out laughing at the thought of it.

"It seems unlikely," she acknowledges. "She just wants to meet Mick Jagger."

Asbille's story arc as Monica took a dark turn in Season 3, so she's in a very interesting spot as the show heads into a new run of episodes. Trailers that have dropped online appear to show Monica also under attack as Season 4 kicks off, and the footage so far has promised that the Dutton family's revenge against the forces that are arrayed against them will be terrible.

Yellowstone's huge ratings have prompted multiple spinoffs. Yellowstone: 666 has been announced, but so far little is known about the show. More interesting to fans of country music is1883, which stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton, John Dutton's great-grandparents.

1883 follows the early Duttons as they head West on an arduous wagon train journey from Texas to Montana, where they will end up establishing the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. The show also stars Sam Elliott, and Billy Bob Thornton will appear in a guest role.

1883 is set to premiere on Dec. 19, while Yellowstone Season 4 will air on the Paramount Network and Paramount+ beginning Nov. 7. Subscribe to the streaming service to make sure you don't miss out.

